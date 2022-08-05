Rivals Roundtable: Looking ahead to the 2025 Rivals150

With Rivals set to release its first rankings for the 2025 class later this month, national analysts Rob Cassidy and Travis Graf are beginning to gather their thoughts in advance of compiling the Rivals150. Today in the roundtable, the duo answers three questions related to the impending release.

1. WHO’S YOUR EARLY PICK TO TOP THE 2025 RANKINGS WHEN THE DEBUT LATE THIS MONTH?

Cameron Boozer (Rivals.com)

Cassidy: As things in my head currently stand, I’d have to give the edge to Cameron Boozer. The 6-foot-7 forward is the most reliable combination of production and long-term upside in this class and seems like the safest pick to sit atop the initial list based on a blend of performance and projection. Cooper Flagg and Koa Peat are the other strong contenders, and a case can be made for each at No. 1, but Boozer is the most battle-tested and complete at this extremely early juncture. The 2025 class is better at the top than any recent class, and I expect the battle to be tight for the entire cycle. Graf: For me, I’ve got to go with Cooper Flagg. He impacts the game in so many ways on both ends of the court and moves so well for his size. The future five-star prospect was arguably the most impactful player for Team USA’s 17U squad that won a FIBA gold medal, averaging nine points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks in just under 20 minutes per contest. Flagg plays with tenacity and aggression on every possession and is out for blood every time he steps on the court. As he continues to expand his game and skill set, he has the potential to be a very special prospect.

*****

2. WHICH 2025 PROSPECT TO PLAN TO PUSH FOR DURING THE UPCOMING INITIAL RANKINGS?

Francis Chukwudebelu (Rivals.com)

Cassidy: I’m extremely intrigued by Texas-based big man Francis Chukwudebelu, who already stands 6-foot-10 and boasts a 7-foot wingspan. Our sample size on him is a bit small as things stand, so I would probably start him with a conservative ranking, but Chukwudebelu has tools that suggest top-10 potential down the road should he continue to develop. In addition to his length and agility, Chukwudebelu has a soft touch around the basket and plays above the rim at his young age. He’s probably a lock to see his name when rankings release. How high he’ll debut is the only thing left to debate. Graf: I’ll go with another big man from Texas here in Jaden Toombs. He’s put in the work to get in great shape and it’s increased his overall motor from the spring to the summer. He’s got soft hands on the catch, makes poised plays in the post and has very quick feet for his size and age. Defensively, Toombs alters pretty much every shot in his area and he attacks the glass on every missed shot. It doesn’t hurt that former NBA standout Jermaine O’Neal has taken Toombs under his wing as well. The promising prospect has early offers from LSU and SMU.

*****

3. WHICH 2025 PROSPECT’S RECRUITMENT ARE YOU MOST LOOKING FORWARD TO COVERING?

Alier Maluk (Rivals.com)