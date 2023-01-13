Rankings for the class of 2023 and 2025 are set to update next week and the recruiting buzz surrounding a number of 2024 prospects is picking up. That’s all to say there’s no lack of news surrounding any of the next three classes of college-bound stars. That’s why this week’s roundtable features Rivals national basketball analysts Rob Cassidy and Travis Graf weighing in on a question about each group.

WHICH 2023 PROSPECT DO YOU THINK COULD HELP HIMSELF MOST BETWEEN NOW AND THE FINAL UPDATE IN MARCH?

Cassidy: I get more bullish on Stephon Castle every time I see him. He’s set to make a significant jump in next week’s update and I’m not certain he won’t rise higher by the time things are said and done in March. The UConn signee has improved his point guard skills in the past year and has spent his senior season stuffing box scores. Few guards in the country impact the game in as many different ways as Castle, who has grabbed the attention of multiple NBA scouts with whom I’ve recently spoken. It’ll be interesting to see how he looks in all-star settings. Graf: I’ve been a major advocate for 2023 big man Dennis Evans and believe he could find himself in the top-10 by the time it’s all said and done due to his elite rim protection. He’s young and he’s progressing at a very fast rate. He’s also one of the best rim protectors I’ve scouted in recent memory, and you just can’t teach 7-foot-1 and a 7-foot-7 wing span. His offensive game has made big strides as well and I’d like to see how he looks in all-star game practice settings. If he’s deterring shots at the same rate in that setting, he could continue to move up the rankings.

WE WON’T UPDATE 2024 UNTIL FEBRUARY, BUT THERE’S A LOT OF ACTION IN THAT CLASS. WHICH JUNIOR’S RECRUTIMENT DO YOU FIND MOST INTRIGUING RIGHT NOW?

Ian Jackson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Cassidy: I think Ian Jackson is the obvious answer here, as things have heated up with him in recent weeks. The five-star guard has taken a pair of official visits this month, touring both Arkansas and North Carolina and now rumors that a commitment could come in the very near future have started to swirl. Adding intrigue to Jackson’s recruitment are the whispers of a possible reclassification to 2023. Kentucky was once seen as the clear leader to land the New York based star, but things on that front look far less certain now with the Wildcats off to a slow start and the fan base getting antsy with John Calipari, who has not won an NCAA Tournament game since 2019. UNC seems to be in a great spot as things stand, but, as always, things are subject to change. Graf: I’ll go with Dink Pate here. The 6-foot-7 guard has offers from seemingly half the country at this point and leads a very busy recruitment. He wants to go somewhere that will utilize his ball skills and put the ball in his hands at the point guard spot. A lot of schools will be reluctant to do that at his size, which will narrow the list down over time. Georgetown has been on him hard for a long time and Arkansas has come on strong, with Pate just recently wrapping up a visit there. The Razorbacks have shown that they’ll put the ball in Anthony Black’s hands this season, who is another guard with size. The professional routes will also be on the table for the five-star guard.

WHICH NON BIG-NAME 2025 PROSPECT DID YOU PUSH FOR IN THIS UPDATE?

Nyk Lewis (HoyaReport.com)