This week’s special edition of the Rivals Roundtable sees our weekly discussion move up a day from its usual Friday slot to Thursday, and this week’s conversation comes without a theme. Instead, Rivals analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan attack three questions dealing with wide-ranging topics from the world of college hoops and college hoops recruiting.

1. WHICH UNRESOLVED RECRUTIMENT ARE YOU MOST CERTAIN WILL DRAG ON BEYOND THE EARLY SIGNING WINDOW?

Dylan Harper (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Cassidy: Dylan Harper’s recruitment felt like it may have been nearing its end at a few different moments this summer, but those days appear over now. The five-star guard is now mulling additional fall visits, and it seems Kansas, Auburn, Duke and Rutgers are in store for a four-way fight that could rage into winter and, possibly, spring. The Scarlet Knights should still be looked at as the leader here I suppose, but the longer this thing drags out, the more nervous moments there will be in Piscataway. At this point it seems unlikely that Harper will sign in November. Jordan: Bryson Tucker for sure. After he left IMG Academy last season there wasn’t much news coming out regarding his recruitment. That hasn’t changed substantially even now. Tucker didn’t play on any circuits then showed up at the NBPA Top 100 camp and played well. Now, he’s at Bishop O’Connell for the coming season. He took one official to Michigan State, but things have remained quiet ever since. No motion tends to lessen the chances for a commitment and certainly a signing.

*****

2. WHICH FRESHMAN OUTSIDE THE 2023 TOP 100 DO YOU FEEL COULD HAVE A BIG IMPACT ON THE UPCOMING SEASON?

Gus Yalden (Rivals.com)

Cassidy: I’ve always been intrigued by the upside of Georgia Tech’s Baye Ndongo, and reports coming out of Atlanta say he has set himself up to see big minutes as a freshman. He was recruited out of high school by the new staff, which views him as a steal and seems to have a plan for him as a freshman. Ndongo is one of few big men on the Yellow Jackets’ roster and should find himself on the floor early and often, making his development key to Tech’s season. His game still needs some refining, but he is powerful and athletic enough to immediately impact college games as an at-the-rim scorer and physical defender. Jordan: Oh no doubt about it, Gus Yalden at Wisconsin. He’s 6-foot-8, 240 pounds and super light on his feet but knows how to throw his weight around to reset space and finish through contact in the paint. He had a strong summer in the Nike EYBL last summer and put up big numbers against the country’s top bigs. What he lacks in athleticism he makes up for with skill set and IQ. Expect Yalden to make his presence known in Greg Gard’s system. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA TECH FANS AT JACKETSONLINE.COM SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH WISCONSIN FANS AT BADGERBLITZ.COM

*****

3. WHICH TEAM NOT NAMED NORTH CAROLINA THAT MISSED THE NCAA TOURNAMENT A YEAR AGO ARE YOU MOST CERTAIN WILL MAKE IT THIS YEAR?

Tad Boyle (© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)