2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150

This week in the Rivals Roundtable national analysts Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald tackle some wide-ranging topics. Check out their opinions in this week's Rivals Roundtable. MORE: Transfers that will make the biggest impact | McDonald's Nuggets

1. Class of 2020 five-star Cade Cunningham has 10 schools in the mix. Which do you see as the real contenders?

Cade Cunningham (Jon Lopez/Jon Lopez Creative @NikeEYB)

BOSSI: On Thursday, Cunningham released his list comprised of Duke, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Texas, Virginia and Washington. I like Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma State and Texas the best. It seems like OSU could be a sleeper pick here. It has been on Cunningham the longest and built a deep relationship. I remember watching Cunningham for the first time in an early afternoon game the day after Thanksgiving during his freshman year back in 2016. Know who else was there? Cowboys head coach Mike Boynton who while still an assistant had flown overnight, on a major holiday, from coaching in the Maui Invitational to be front and center. EVANS: You can never discount the typical bluebloods for a guy like Cunningham so definitely count Duke, Kansas and Kentucky as legitimate landing spots. Just as well, Texas and Virginia have definitely piqued his interest to some extent. If John Beilein would not have left for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Michigan would have not only made the list, but would have been in the thick of it until the end. However, the one school that needs the most attention is Oklahoma State. It might seem a bit off but if all things align and thanks to the early work that the Cowboys have invested seeing that they were his first high-major offer, not only is OK State a dark horse, but also among the few early leaders. McDONALD: Any prospect's list that includes Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina is going to be a tough battle for any other school to win. With Cunningham, it could be one where that happens. Oklahoma State has a lot of momentum in his recruitment and could even be labeled as the leader at this point. However, this isn't a recruitment I see ending any time soon, so there could be some twists and turns along the way.

*****

2. Whose decision to stay in the NBA Draft surprised you the most? What kind of position is the school they left in to replace them?

Juwon Howard (AP Images)

*****

3. Which star of the NBA Finals do you wish you had either seen or seen more of as a high schooler. Should we have seen his stardom coming?