This week in the Rivals Roundtable, analysts Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald have thoughts on five-star Greg Brown choosing Texas. Plus, which prospects would have been breaking out and which schools are facing important recruiting years in 2021?



1. How big of a win is it for Texas to land Greg Brown and what should we expect from the Longhorns next season?

Bossi: It’s massive. From what I have been told, Brown wasn’t getting Jalen Green money offered to him, but the opportunity to make $300,000 or more in the G League was there, so he didn’t turn down chump change. I wrote in his commitment article that I felt Brown was the most important recruit of the Shaka Smart era in Texas. It’s not just about his athleticism and ability, it’s about adding another piece to a team that should be the best team Texas has had since Smart took the job. Texas should legitimately contend for the Big 12 title and should be a team planning on making at least the second weekend of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Evans: Enormous, and for a number of reasons. Not only is this Smart’s greatest recruiting win to date, but he also defeated a number of national suitors and the deep pockets of the G League. The amount of time Smart and his staff invested into his recruitment should not be understated, nor should the relationship that they built with him dating back to his pre-high school days. Texas practically returns everyone from last year’s roster that went 19-12 and 9-9 in Big 12 play. The two-headed guard tandem of Courtney Ramey and Matt Coleman should alleviate much of the pressure on Brown. If Andrew Jones, Donovan Williams and Jase Febres knock down open shots a dynamic Brown could allow for Smart to get back to playing how his best teams at VCU did, which is just the type of setting that Brown would thrive in. If that is the case and health is on their side, Texas is a top-three team in the Big 12 and a second weekend in the NCAA Tournament type of squad.

McDonald: This felt like a recruiting battle that Texas absolutely had to win and Smart’s staff did just that. It’s a huge statement for the Longhorns to keep Brown over the temptation of the money the G League is offering as well as scholarship offers from most of the top programs in the country. As big of a recruiting win as it is, it’s equally as big on the court. With just about everyone back from a team that could have made the NCAA Tournament this year, I expect Texas to make a big jump next year and become a regular member of the Top 25.

