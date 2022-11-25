The Rivals Roundtable doesn't stop for Thanksgiving Week. Instead, national analysts Rob Cassidy and Travis Graf tackle a trio of questions concerning what college basketball event makes them most thankful, early season surprises and the less-than-ideal start to the Kenny Payne era at Louisville. ***** MORE: College basketball's early surprises 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2024 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team 2025 Rankings: Top 40 Transfer Portal: Latest news *****

WHAT ARE YOU MOST THANKFUL FOR SO FAR THIS COLLEGE SEASON?

Keyonte George (AP Images)

“I’m not sure there’s anything in sports more clutch than Feast Week. Having games tipping off at 10 a.m. and running all day is a crutch many of us desperately need when forced to spend multiple days with extended family that want to discuss how NIL money is ruining college sports or debate whatever the political discussion de jour might be. Grabbing a plate of whatever happens to be sitting on the kitchen counter and zoning out in front of Vermont-Ball State at 11 a.m. is self-care for me. 'Sorry, Uncle Mark. I can’t talk about the post you just saw on Facebook right now. The Catamounts are in an absolute dogfight at the Bahamas Classic or whatever.' "- Cassidy “It’s been very exciting watching this new crop of freshmen show out in different settings across the country, with a lot of them answering the bell on big stages. Keyonte George has been a treat to watch so far this season. Cason Wallace has been a two-way dog. Anthony Black showed out in a big way earlier in the week in Maui. Brandon Miller and Gradey Dick have both gone nuclear from the outside at different times. There’s many more, but I’m going to keep it short and sweet. The scary part about this freshman class is that Dariq Whitehead still isn’t near 100% and Nick Smith has yet to play.” - Graf

WHICH INDIVIDUAL PLAYER HAS SURPRISED YOU MOST SO FAR THIS SEASON?

Joel Soriano (USA Today Sports Images)

“There's plenty to choose from here, but as a confirmed Big East guy, I’ll ride with St. John’s junior Joel Soriano, who deserves even more pub than he’s getting. A Fordham transfer, Soriano served as a reserve in his first year at St. John’s a year ago but has now taken on a leadership role and is averaging a double-double as a junior so far. He posted an eye-popping 19 points and 14 rebounds in Tuesday's win over Syracuse and is a major reason why the Red Storm are 6-0 and looking formidable, to say the least. Soriano has dropped weight since he arrived on campus and looks miles more nimble and versatile than he did a season ago.” - Cassidy “I’ll go with Syracuse freshman Judah Mintz here. Through five games, he’s leading the Orange in scoring and shooting over 50% from the field. Everyone knew that Mintz would be a good college basketball player in time but, personally, I wasn’t expecting him to be scoring more than senior guard Joe Girard this early on. He’s got to continue to improve from the outside, but he’s having a very promising start to his freshman campaign.” - Graf

ON A 1-10 SCALE - WITH ONE BEING NOT AT ALL WORRIED - WHAT IS YOUR LONG-TERM CONCERN LEVEL ABOUT THE SITUATION AT LOUISVILLE?

Kenny Payne (AP Images)