This weekend in the Rivals' Roundtable, analysts Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald are back to talk recruiting and college hoops. Whose emergence during conference play has a been a pleasant surprise? Which player could have added the most to the McDonald's game and who are the best available shooters in the senior class?



1. Which player who has emerged during conference season has been most impressive?

Bossi: Now in his junior year, former five-star Nick Richards has really started to blossom for Kentucky. He’s having his best year by far averaging 13.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. However, he’s reached an entirely new level during SEC play where he’s averaged 17.2, nine and three. His emergence as a reliable force in the middle completely changes things for the Wildcats. His presence opens up space for shooters on offense and defensively, they can be more aggressive on the perimeter because he’s there to clean up mistakes at the rim.

Evans: Really, he has done it all season long but let’s give some love to Luka Garza. I was a fan of his in high school but the physical transformation that he has put his body through since stepping foot onto the Iowa campus, to go along with continued progress with his all-around skill set, have made for arguably the most productive frontline player in the college game.

During a four-game winning streak that includes Maryland, Michigan and Rutgers, Garza has been nothing short of dominant. Over his past six games, Garza has averaged 26.5 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks, while making over 61-percent of his field goal attempts. Why aren’t we talking about him as the national player of the year? That conversation must begin now! McDonald:I’ve happened to catch the last couple Syracuse games and have been really impressed with Buddy Boeheim’s play. He was really good in the win over Virginia Tech as he went for 26 points. He has 22 points in a blowout win over Boston College before that. If my math is correct in a quick glance at game log, he’s averaging 15.9 points per game for the year but he’s up at 17.3 in ACC play.

2. What prospect who's not going to the McDonald's game could have added the most to the event?

Bossi: The class of 2020 is guard and wing heavy, so I was glad to see the makeup of players for the game reflect that. Still, a few more guys that could play at the four or five could be used to balance things out a bit and that’s why I feel Isaiah Jackson could really add to the game. He’s an electric athlete who doesn’t require a lot of touches to make things happen and another rim protector to make things difficult on all of those guards attacking the rim would have been fun to see. Kentucky fans will have to get a glimpse at their future big man elsewhere, but he would have added to the McDonald’s game. Evans: He wasn’t eligible because he didn’t play the required amount of games to be invited, but I would love to see Tennessee signee Keon Johnson on the grand stage in Houston. There are dynamic athletes and then there is Johnson. One of the top breakthrough performers from the summer of 2019, Johnson would have made Greg Brown and Jalen Green sweat for dunk contest honors and also given a glimpse of what Tennessee may have in its pocket before he enrolls in Knoxville. Hopefully he gets a clean bill of health before his college career because Johnson has the chance to be special and arguably has one of the top-five ceilings of any prospect that might be found at the event in March. McDonald: I would have put LSU-bound shooting guard Cameron Thomas in the game. He’s one of the best scorers in the class and is fun to watch. He’s definitely the type of player that could get it rolling from deep and start chucking up heat check shots during the game.

3. If you need a freshman next year to come in and knock down shots, what available senior are you focused on?