National analysts Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald are back with their weekly roundtable. What high schooler is working another rankings rise? What teams look ready to make a leap next season and who are some sleeper Final Four picks? Our team has its opinions.



1. Who has emerged late in the high school season who may need a rankings bump?

Bossi: He is already a five-star prospect in the class of 2021, but at No. 20 overall, combo guard Hunter Sallis still has room to move up in the junior class. After watching him in person last weekend, I spent this week doing follow-up investigation on his game and I firmly believe he’s the real deal. In fact, the 16-year-old could compete for top guard in the class honors before it’s all said and done.

He’s already been to Gonzaga and Nebraska officially with Alabama, Creighton, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Missouri, Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA and many others having dropped scholarship offers. Evans: Recently reclassified guard Josh Primo. Even though he won’t be in the 2020 Rivals150 because he plays outside of the States, the Canadian deserves a mention. I am not saying he is five-star prospect, but his age, upside, backcourt versatility and composure makes one only imagine just how good he can be. He was arguably one of the top three or four guards at the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp last week, consistently making shots but also creating for others.

Alabama and Creighton sit as his top suitors and a college decision doesn’t seem to be too far away, either. McDonald: We moved Elijah Tucker into the last spot in the Rivals150 to fill the hole created when William Jeffress moved up to the 2020. I have a feeling he’ll be on the rise throughout the travel season. He’s grown to about 6-foot-7 or maybe taller and his skills continue to improve. He’s strong enough to play on the block and skilled enough to play on the perimeter.

He holds offers from Georgia Tech, Iowa, Northwestern and St. John’s, but Clemson and Georgia are also staying in touch with him.

2. What team that will likely miss this year's NCAA tournament will take a big leap forward next year?

Armando Bacot (AP)

3. Give me a Final Four darkhorse, a team currently ranked outside the top 15.

Kamar Baldwin (AP)