Basketball Recruiting - Rivals Roundtable: Decision time on staying in NBA Draft

This week in the Rivals Roundtable the analyst team of Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald takes one last look at whose NBA Draft decision has the biggest impact on college hoops this season. Also, who had the most intriguing commitment of the week and whose ranking have we been hearing about the most?

1. The deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft is Aug. 3. Whose decision can have the biggest impact on the 2020-21 college season?

Luka Garza (AP)

2. Which of the last week's commitments caught your attention and why?

3. Whose ranking, regardless of class, have you been getting questioned on the most over the past few weeks?

Cason Wallace (Courtesy of Pangos Camp)