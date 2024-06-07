Another Friday means another roundtable at Rivals, as national analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan weigh in on three more topics related to college hoops and college hoops recruiting. This week, our dynamic duo explores the flirtation between the Lakers and UConn’s Dan Hurley, the upcoming Rivals150 refresh and which college teams they expect to bounce back from disappointing seasons a year ago.

1. WHAT’S YOUR TAKE ON THE DAN HURLEY TO THE LAKERS HOOPLA?

Dan Hurley (© Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

Cassidy: I have no inside info on this because everyone I know remains either in the dark or tight-lipped, but I have a difficult time seeing Dan Hurley bolting for the Lakers at this juncture, not with the roster he’s assembled and the absolutely historic three-peat opportunity that lies before him. Add in the fact that he recently welcomed Alex Karaban back to campus despite the 6-foot-8 forward receiving mostly positive feedback after testing the draft waters, and there’s just too much tethering the beloved head coach to his post in Storrs. Money is a hell of a motivator, however, so I’m not suggesting UConn fans should laugh this situation off. The threat seems very real. My gut just says Hurley will be signing a contract extension with the Huskies in the coming weeks. Jordan: I genuinely can see it. He loves his position in Storrs and the Huskies are built to win next season, but the Lakers job doesn’t come around everyday. What I’m told is that they’re really trying to sell him on longevity in Los Angeles, beyond the LeBron James era, which likely stops in a few years. Hurley has been clear in the past about his NBA coaching aspirations and what more can he do in college? The move makes sense to me.

2.THE RANKINGS FOR THE CLASSES OF 2025 AND 2026 WILL BOTH BE UPDATED NEXT WEEK. WHO DID YOU PUSH HARDEST FOR A BUMP AND WHY?

Braylon Mullins (Eliot Clough/Rivals.com)

Cassidy: I loved what I saw from Braylon Mullins this spring and having watched his development up close, there’s no doubt in my mind that he’s a top-50 prospect in this class. Mullins currently sits on the No. 88 line, but that is set to change dramatically next week. An Indiana native, Mullins is a priority target for Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson but has earned offers from heavy-hitters such as Kansas, North Carolina and UConn through his play on the adidas 3SSB Circuit this spring, so his recruitment promises to be as exciting as his quickly developing game. Jordan: Definitely Kaden Magwood. I watched him a lot during the high school season and always felt his relentless approach and consistency would serve him well this summer. He’s maybe the most passionate player in the class and puts everything into every game. That desire is translating into dominance on the adidas 3SSB as he’s quickly showing up on the top line of coach’s tier lists.

3. WITH MOST ROSTERS NOW CLOSE TO FINALIZED, WHICH TEAM THAT MISSED THE NCAA TOURNAMENT LAST YEAR SEEMS LIKE A LOCK TO MAKE IT THIS SEASON?

Jeff Capel (© Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)