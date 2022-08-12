Rivals Roundtable: Breaking down flurry of recruiting activity

With the grassroots season firmly in the rearview mirror, 2023 prospects are flying off the board at a breakneck pace. Teams are landing prospects and the future of college basketball is taking shape. Below, Rivals.com’s national analysts Rob Cassidy and Travis Graf discuss three topics related to that recent activity on the recruiting trail. ***** I'VE GOT FIVE ON IT: First-year coaches making recruiting waves 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2024 Rankings: Top 125 Transfer Portal: Latest news *****

1. WHICH RECENT COMMITMENT DO YOU SEE AS A GREAT FIT FOR THE SCHOOL HE CHOSE?

Jojo Tugler (Houston Chronicle)

“I’ve been impressed with Michigan State’s haul as a whole. And while five-star Xavier Booker is the headliner, the addition of Coen Carr fits perfectly not only with the Spartans’ style of play but also with the dynamic of the class. Tom Izzo already had the 6-foot-10 Booker and a proven floor general and distributor in Jeremy Fears in the fold prior to landing Carr. What the class needed was a hyperathletic slasher that can create his own offense and use length and elite athleticism to defend multiple positions. The Spartans got all of that and more in Carr, who also happens to be one of the more exciting players in the 2023 class. This is one of Izzo’s most promising hauls, which is saying something when you consider the scope of success he’s had in East Lansing.” – Cassidy “I wrote about this great fit last week, but for me it’s got to be JoJo Tugler and Houston. Kelvin Sampson’s squad plays a fun style at both ends of the floor, and the four-star Tugler should fit right in from day one. He’s a 6-foot-8 forward that can guard multiple positions on the floor and create chaos at that end due to his 7-foot-5 wingspan. The future Cougar creates so many deflections on the defensive end and he can be used in a variety of ways by the Houston coaching staff. The best part about Tugler’s defense is his versatility, and there’s never really a situation where you can consider him a mismatch due to his length, strength and recovery ability.” - Graf

*****

2. WHICH NEW HEAD COACH HAS SURPRISED YOU MOST WITH HIS WORK ON THE RECRUITING TRAIL?

Lamont Paris (USA Today Sports Images)

“I’ll go with Lamont Paris, who lured former top-ranked prospect GG Jackson to South Carolina, a school that has qualified for one NCAA Tournament since 2004. Jackson won’t change the culture by himself, but landing his pledge is the kind of thing that can start to turn the tide and attract other talented prospects. We’ll see how the next couple cycles shake out, but if the Gamecocks are able to build a little positive momentum on the floor this season other Rivals150 prospects will take notice.” – Cassidy “For me, it came down to Paris and Jerome Tang here, but for the sake of conversation I’ll go with the new lead man in charge at Kansas State. Since taking over for the Wildcats, he’s swiftly addressed current needs through the transfer portal. In 2023, he’s off to a great start with a nice backcourt of four-stars Darrin Ames and RJ Jones, both of whom should bolster the guard play on the roster from the moment they step on campus. Both can be called upon to score as true freshmen.” - Graf

*****

3. WHICH PROGRAM’S 2023 CLASS ARE YOU STARTING TO WORRY ABOUT?

Kenny Payne (AP Images)