The Rivals.com analyst team of Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald is back with their weekly Rivals Roundtable. This week the guys are discussing potential boom-or-bust classes, value recruits and the weekly recruiting season commitment watch.



1. Which program's 2020 class has the most potential to go boom or bust before Signing Day?

2. Which player outside the 2020 top 75 is undervalued?

Bossi: Rondel Walker. The combo guard from Oklahoma City ranks No. 92 overall and looks to me like an eventual multi-year starter who can score, set the table and play upper echelon level defense. Walker just visited Oklahoma State last weekend and he saw Texas unofficially back in August. Virginia Tech is also working him hard, but the other two that stand out to me as real players for him are Arkansas and Kansas State.

Mike Boynton has the Cowboys in pretty good shape with Walker and he’s built a strong relationship over time, but I don’t think he’s a done deal and a strong visit with either the Hogs or Wildcats could potentially swing things. Evans: Maybe it’s because it feels like he has been around forever and we have begun to pick him apart more than we have valued all that he brings to the floor, but DeMarr Langford is one prospect that is a sure-fire producer at the highest level. The 6-foot-4 wing is not a great shooter, which lowers his ceiling some, but everything else is in great supply with the elite defender. He guards all over the place thanks to his strength and length, brings winning intangibles to the floor and can even play on the ball on the offensive end as a giant playmaker.

Boston College has been the long-discussed landing spot after the Eagles landed his brother, Providence transfer Makai Ashton-Langford, earlier this year. NC State and Texas A&M remain in the picture. A signing will be made in November with Boston College out in front for one of the better but also undervalued two-way players in America. McDonald: I believe I've used him before in another roundtable, but I'm going Osasere Ighodaro, who committed to Marquette on Thursday. I love the upside that he possesses. He's 6-foot-9 with great length and athleticism and you can see the skill level coming along every time he steps on the court. With some added strength and good weight when he gets to college, he has a really bright future and will outplay his current ranking.

3. Who is on commit watch this weekend as official visits ramp up?

