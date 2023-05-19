WHICH TEAM’S WORK IN THE PORTAL HAS MOST IMPRESSED YOU?

Efton Reid (AP Images)

“I think West Virginia gets most of the pub when we talk about teams overhauling rosters, so let’s take the slightly less obvious route and talk about Gonzaga, which has reloaded in a hurry, thanks to high-profile Creighton transfer Ryan Nembhard, who was a key cog in the Bluejays’ Elite Eight team a year ago. The Bulldogs also landed one of the best available big men in Wyoming expat Graham Ike. With Drew Timme off to the NBA, Ike certainly fills a need for Gonzaga. If Ike is fully recovered from the knee injury that sidelined him last season he could be the Zags’ starting center. Mark Few also added one of college basketball’s best names in prolific scorer Steele Venters, who has shined for Eastern Washington in each of the last two seasons, averaging 16.7 and 15.3 points per game, respectively.” – Cassidy “I’d definitely say Wake Forest. I like the balance that Steve Forbes was able to reel in with Efton Reid, Hunter Sallis and Kevin Miller. That’s a trio of prospects who check off a lot of boxes on both ends of the floor and provide versatile scoring threats and, more importantly, playmakers who are willing to share the ball all over the floor. I feel like these three will mesh well with the core group in Winston-Salem and could give Forbes his best lineup since he’s been at Wake Forest.” - Jordan

*****

WHAT WAS YOUR BIGGEST TAKEAWAY FROM THIS INSTALLMENT OF PORTAL SEASON?

Hunter Dickinson (AP Images)

“Not that I wasn’t aware before, but this cycle has emphasized the fact that money talks. NIL and the portal have combined to make sure no roster is safe, as nobody should be expected to work for less than market value. See Hunter Dickinson, for example. The veteran Michigan big man had few reasons to want to leave Ann Arbor. Alas, if you don’t find a way to pay your employees, somebody else will. The Wolverines learned that the hard way. Capitalism has always driven recruiting in some ways. Bidding wars are just a little more common and a lot more publicized these days. I think we’ll see more long-tenured stars test the portal waters every year as players realize they are doing themselves a disservice by not shopping around.” – Cassidy “Recruiting is completely different now. I mean, we sort of knew this last year, but not to this degree. High school guys have to be more realistic about the fact that better options abound for college coaches, and by and large I see that happening. Coaches are pretty open about the fact that they hold out spots for portal guys every year now, and as a result this will likely make prospects – even five-star prospects – pull the trigger on a commitment earlier than they’d normally do it. The entitlement factor is waning at the high school level.” - Jordan

*****

NOW THAT ROSTERS ARE PRETTY CLOSE TO SET FOR NEXT SEASON, WHICH TEAM ARE YOU MOST WORRIED ABOUT?

Jaden Bradley (AP Images)