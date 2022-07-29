Rivals Roundtable: Addressing hot topics after July live period

The 2022 July live period has come and gone, and it featured plenty of developments. The former No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 class, GG Jackson , flipped his commitment from North Carolina to South Carolina and reclassified to 2022, leaving the top spot in rankings empty. Players broke out and new offers flew as college coaches observed.

Cassidy: I’ve been trying to avoid thinking about this because there is no obvious answer. The list of things I’d rather do ranges from stubbing my toe to lighting my arm on fire, but I suppose somebody has to be No. 1 and I’m expected to figure that out … even if my arm is engulfed in flames.

The way I look at it, there are really only two serious contenders here. The production edge goes to Kentucky commit Justin Edwards, who is coming off of an impressive run at Peach Jam and is becoming a more complete player by the day. The upside-based pick is uncommitted Xavier Booker, who NBA scouts love and carries the highest ceiling of anyone in this class. When the 6-foot-11 Booker is cooking, it’s easy to project him into the NBA lottery, as his size-skill-motor combination is rare. So is his ability to stretch the floor and get buckets in transition. He’s not as battle tested or proven as Edwards, however, so our lack of sample size on him against truly elite competition is a bit concerning.

I guess former No. 1 DJ Wagner is an option, too. Travis and I have gone back and forth on all of this in initial discussions, but rankings don’t update until late August so I choose to bury my head in the sand for at least another week. I don’t have to think about this right now, and nobody can make me.

*****

Graf: When you look at this class, there’s not a no-brainer of a No. 1 player, and even more so with Jackson reclassifying. I’ll echo what Rob said above, that it really comes down to two players at this point in Booker and Edwards.

For Booker, NBA scouts love his long-term offensive upside and measurables. I’d like to see him be more consistent on defense and be less reluctant to play inside, but his skill set is very arguably the best in the class. At 6-foot-10, he moves very fluidly on the perimeter and can knock down outside shots comfortably.

In regards to Edwards, he plays his best basketball against the best competition at the forward spots. Against Jackson, Mookie Cook, Mackenzie Mgbako, KJ Evans, TJ Power and Milan Momcilovic, the five-star wing averaged 20.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game while shooting 59% from the field.

Isaiah Collier was a strong candidate as well before his injury sidelined him. The five-star point guard was on an absolute tear during the first two EYBL sessions and had found his shot, shooting over 40% from the outside.