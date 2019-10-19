Which five-star prospect is the next to commit? Also, who could be on the precipice of a recruiting run, plus a weekly look at the commitment watch. Our Rivals analysts give their opinions in our Rivals Roundtable. MORE: Key weekend visits | How first-year coaches are faring



1. Who is the next five-star to commit?

Evans: It is just a matter of days before Jaden Springer reveals which school that he will be attending next year. There was a belief that he was going to make his college decision on Friday, but I wouldn’t think that there is much more time before he commits to Tennessee. The Vols have done an awesome job of recruiting him in recent years and while Memphis and Michigan made him think twice, I will say that Springer is off of the board before Wednesday with Rick Barnes celebrating another monumental win along the recruiting trail. McDonald: I'll go with Bryce Thompson here. He's taken his visits and seems to be getting closer to a commitment. Kansas had a ton of momentum until the NCAA released its Notice of Allegations. North Carolina had him on campus as well, but I like Oklahoma's chances as he heads to Norman this weekend for an official visit. His high school and travel team backcourt mate, Trey Phipps is committed and can only help Lon Kruger's chances. Wood: Springer. He has taken each all of his scheduled visits. For months most, myself included, believe Tennessee is the leader for Springer.

2. Which program will go on the biggest run between now and the early signing period?

3. Who do you see committing following an official visit this weekend?

