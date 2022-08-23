Rivals Rankings Week: Updated Rivals150 for 2023 released

The Rivals150 for 2023 has received its post-summer facelift, and the list has changed abruptly. Gone is former No. 1 overall prospect G.G. Jackson, who committed to South Carolina and reclassified into 2022. Replacing him at the top is Michigan State pledge Xavier Booker, whose NBA upside already has GMs talking. The change at the top is just the start, however, as there was plenty of moving and shaking up and down the list. Below, Rivals.com explores that decision and some of the other major moves that the rankings update brought about.

New-ish No. 1: Xavier Booker

Michigan State commit Xavier Booker defaulted into the top spot when previous No. 1 G.G. Jackson decided to reclassify. Booker has been sitting atop the Rivals150 as the de facto king of the class for a month or so now, but this update makes things official. The election of Booker is, admittedly, a pick baked on upside. There are more polished options (Justin Edwards) and battle-tested players (DJ Wagner) in this class, but neither has the ceiling of Booker, who has the tools and skill set that make NBA front offices drool. The 6-foot-10 big man has some development needed between now and his freshman season at Michigan State, but he seems to be on the right trajectory each time we see him. That said, Booker’s grip on the top spot isn’t exactly firm. His Indianapolis Cathedral team won’t play the same level of competition as that of Wagner's or Edwards’ more nationally relevant high schools. It stands to reason that they will jostle for the top spot in 2023 well into the all-star season, where the three will likely find themselves in the same gym a time or two.

*****

Welcome to the top 10, AJ Johnson

The Rivals150 refresh saw AJ Johnson jump from No. 27 to No. 9 on the back of an offseason in which the California-based guard shined against other top-flight prospects. Johnson has long had the length and ball-handling ability of a top-flight prospect but has now shown a reliable jumper and is adding the muscle necessary to make a difference in the paint. Johnson, who is becoming more assertive as an offensive weapon, is considering programs such as NC State, Texas, Louisville, LSU and USC. He has not yet announced a timetable for a commitment.

*****

Highest debut: Davin Cosby

No Rivals150 newcomer made a bigger splash than North Carolina-based guard Davin Crosby, who grabbed attention playing the adidas 3SSB circuit with Team Loaded. The 6-foot-5 Cosby has proven himself capable of taking over games from the outside and did so on a couple occasions on the summer circuit. His length lends him solid defensive versatility and his motor never seems to die, as he plays with tremendous pace without ever seeming out of control. Cosby’s big summer has attracted offers from programs such as West Virginia, Mississippi State, NC State, LSU, Tennessee, USC, Virginia and others. Wake Forest and Alabama seem to have a leg up in the race to land his pledge, but LSU, NC State and others are also in the mix.

*****

T.J. Power continues his climb

Rivals has long been high on Power, who entered the summer ranked solidly inside the top 75. The 6-foot-8 forward easily outplayed even that lofty ranking, however, and now finds himself on the No. 21 line as a result. Power’s breakout summer brought him more than just rankings clout, however, as it also motivated blueblood schools to enter his recruitment. Kansas, Duke, North Carolina and others tossed their respective hats into the ring in the past few months, and now Power has narrowed his focus to include just five programs. Boston College, Duke, Iowa, North Carolina and Virginia remain alive in the hunt, and a decision may not be far off.

*****

Justin McBride breaks back into the top 100