Rivals Rankings Week: Top storylines of 2024 rankings
Rivals Rankings Week concludes today as the sophomores get their due in the form of an expanded 2024 ranking. This time around the rankings grew to 70 prospects, as new names debuted and familiar faces shifted around. Below, national recruiting director Rob Cassidy has a look at some of the refresh’s most important storylines.
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
Previews: Biggest rankings questions to address during the next refresh | Toughest rankings decisions
Monday: Top five countdown for 2022
Tuesday: New 2022 Rivals150 released | Top storylines in new ranking
Wednesday: New 2022 position rankings released
Thursday: New 2023 Rivals150 released | Top storylines in new ranking
Friday: New 2024 top 70 released
CUNNINGHAM HOLDS OFF CHALLENGERS
The gap between No. 1 overall prospect Naasir Cunningham and the rest of the class narrowed a bit over the last few months, but Cunningham was able to retain his grasp on the top spot.
For now, anyway.
Cunningham, who plays his high school ball for New Jersey’s Gill St. Bernard's School, wasn't without flaws this season, but the moments of wow outweighed the off nights by miles. Almost no prospect in the 2024 class can match the 6-foot-7 forward’s blend of length, ball handling, functional athleticism and the ability to take defenders off the dribble. He’s developing as a long-rage shooter and seems to have an incredibly high floor as a long-term prospect.
Schools such as Connecticut, Illinois, Rutgers, St. John's, UCLA and USC are already involved in the sophomore's recruitment. His offer list should grow even more this summer.
IAN JACKSON EYES THE TOP SPOT
One of the players that has used the last few months to announce his intentions of challenging Cunningham for the top spot in 2024 is the hyperathletic Ian Jackson of New York’s Cardinal Hayes High School.
Jackson has long been known as a gifted prospect with the ability to jump out of the gym and create his own shot, but he’s spent his sophomore season showing he can shoot the ball and defend as well. After a strong showing at this winter’s Hoophall Classic, buzz about Jackson as a possible No. 1 began. In the end, however, he shot up to No. 3 in the Rivals150 and now sits within striking distance of the top spot.
Jackson holds offers from a number of schools, but will collect many more in the coming months. He lists Florida State, Kansas State and UConn as schools most involved in his recruitment. Kentucky has yet to offer, but remains in contact with the talented underclassman.
TRENTYN FLOWERS’ RISE MAY JUST BE STARTING
An East Coast-born product now playing his high school ball at California's famed Sierra Canyon High School, Flowers has seen his game develop and his exposure increase over the last year. He’s developed the ability to knock down 3-pointers and get out in transition to go along with his 6-foot-8 frame and natural scoring ability.
Flowers’ formerly independent grassroots squad, Team Huncho, is set to join the adidas circuit this offseason, which will get even more eyeballs on the talented sophomore. If he continues to develop at his current pace, the jump he made from No. 33 to No. 9 in this rankings update may not be the last one he makes.
Flowers holds offers from a number of major schools, including Michigan, LSU, Kansas, Illinois, Florida and Georgetown.
JON BOL ANNOUNCES HIMSELF
A raw but wildly intriguing long-term prospect, center Jon Bol debuts at No. 34 in the Rivals rankings after proving he’s more than just his 7-foot-2 frame and shot-blocking ability. Bol, who attends Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis, moved to the United States from South Sudan roughly a year ago and has shown solid-enough hands and impressive coordination for his massive size.
Bol is quicker than you’d expect him to be and is a nightmare in passing lanes. His offense has developed over the past year as well, as he’s flashed a couple nifty post moves and the ability to finish around the rim.
There are few bigs in the county that play harder than Bol, making him a joy to watch on the floor. He holds offers early from Missouri, Kansas State, Illinois, Clemson and St. Louis. Schools such as Notre Dame, Florida State and Arkansas also figure to be in the mix. His current ranking of 34 may just be a jumping-off point, as he still possesses a deep pool of untapped potential.