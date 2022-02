Rivals Rankings Week for basketball tips off today with a countdown of the top five players in 2022. The full Rivals150 for the 2022 class will be released on Tuesday.

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK

Monday: Top five countdown for 2022

Tuesday: 2022 Rivals150

Wednesday: 2022 position rankings

Thursday: 2023 Rivals150

Friday: 2024 top 65

