WHICH 2023 PROSPECT THAT YOU PUSHED FOR DO YOU THINK WILL MAKE YOU LOOK SMARTEST DOWN THE ROAD?

Justin McBride

“I was the driving force behind Justin McBride’s big jump and am really encouraged by the four-star forward’s trajectory. He’s leaner, quicker and more confident than he’s ever been, and he seems to be adding a new wrinkle to his game with each passing month. I think some college is going to get a massively impactful four-year player in the versatile 6-foot-7 forward, who seems to have rededicated himself to basketball in the past year. He can help a team in a number of different ways.” - Cassidy “I wanted to give Joseph “JoJo” Tugler a nice bump in this rankings cycle. Tugler’s motor and consistent defensive production grant him a very solid floor at the college level. His strength, length (7-foot-5 wingspan), and quick hands allow for him to be a plug-and-play guy immediately in terms of defense. Tugler has a very good understanding of different coverages and has the speed and length to make up for it if an offensive player gets a step on him. If he continues to grow his offensive game, he could have a long career in basketball as a Swiss Army Knife big man that excels on the defensive end. His ability to impact the game without the ball in his hands can’t be understated.” - Graf

*****

WHAT WAS YOUR TOUGHEST RANKINGS DECISION?

Xavier Booker (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“I’m still torn on what to do at the top of the 2023 class. We went with Xavier Booker based on upside, but I’m not confident he’ll still be sitting in the top spot when we finalize rankings early next year. Booker has the best NBA upside, but he’ll need to become more consistent as a senior and prove he can dominate top-flight competition come all-star season. The race for the No. 1 billing is likely to run through the McDonald’s game this year as Justin Edwards, Mackenzie Mgbako, Isaiah Collier and DJ Wagner are all legitimate threats to unseat Booker.” - Cassidy “I’ll echo what Rob said above. Ranking the top player in the 2023 class was extremely hard, and I had brought Edwards and Collier to the table as other key possibilities for that top spot. Booker’s upside can’t be ignored, especially if he starts to answer some of the questions about his game this winter. However, Edwards was at his best against the best competition at the forward spots and always showed out in those matchups. Collier was looking like the best player in the country before he was sidelined with an injury. He answered the biggest question mark about his game (outside shooting) by knocking down 40% and 46% of his outside shots in EYBL sessions one and two. He picked right back up where he left off a couple of weeks ago in Chicago at the UA Next Elite 24, winning MVP and hitting the game-winner while scoring 20 points.” - Graf

*****

WHICH 2025 PROSPECT ARE YOU HIGHER ON THAN MOST?

Tyler Jackson (Rivals.com)

“I’m really bullish on Baltimore-based point guard Tyler Jackson, who checked in at No. 37 in the initial rankings. I’ve had the chance to watch Johnson play on a handful of occasions already, and his ability to push pace and create for himself and his teammates has grabbed my attention each time. Jackson may well be one of the better ball-handlers in the 2025 class, and he has athleticism to go with a developing long-range jumper. If he adds a few more inches to his 6-foot frame, he could end up being a pretty special prospect down the road.” - Cassidy “I’m a really big fan of what Jaden Toombs can be by the time he graduates. He’s lost some bad weight since the spring and was looking much more nimble by the end of the summer. He tracks rebounds at a high rate and has a ton of upside on the defensive end, where he already has solid anticipation skills and blocks/alters a ton of shots. His footwork is very advanced for a kid his size at his age, and he’s got a good feel for reading and reacting to the post defense at the offensive end. His feet are pretty quick for his size as well, and his upside is very, very high.” - Graf

*****

WHICH 2025 PLAYER THAT JUST MISSED THE RANKINGS ARE YOU MOST EXCITED ABOUT?