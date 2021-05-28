Rivals Rankings Week: New 2022 position rankings released

The updated Rivals150 for 2022 debuted on Thursday, and today brings the refresh of the 2022 position rankings. Below, Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy has a position-by-position look at some of the major players at all five spots.

POINT GUARD

Top dog: Dior Johnson Johnson slid a few spots in the Rivals150 but remains the top point guard in this class. The 6-foot-3 floor general is as smooth as any guard in this class and boasts incredible floor vision that shines as a distributor. His quickness and length serve him well on both ends of the floor and he seems to be developing a more consistent jumper. Johnson seems to favor the pro route, but Kentucky, Alabama, Washington and Oregon are his college options. Program with the top commit: Kentucky The No. 3 point guard in the 2022 class, Skyy Clark committed to Kentucky in October of last year. The five-star Tennessee native recently announced he’ll transfer to national powerhouse Montverde Academy this season, which should help accelerate his development by pitting him against other major college prospects on a day-to-day basis.

*****

SHOOTING GUARD

Top dog: Amari Bailey A UCLA pledge, Bailey made the call for the Bruins back in February. He’ll pair with four-star point guard Dylan Andrews in Westwood to form what should be one of the more formidable freshman backcourt duos in the county. Bailey can play either guard spot and has the strength to finish through contact at the hoop. There are few better prospects in America when it comes to playing in transition. Program with the top commit: Ohio State Outside of UCLA, which holds Bailey's commitment, the Ohio State Buckeyes have the highest-ranked shooting guard commit in four-star Roddy Gale. They are getting a hard-nosed scorer that rebounds incredibly well for the position. Gale became a better passer while playing a national schedule at Utah’s Wasatch Academy last season and his trajectory will be intriguing to monitor in the year ahead.

*****

SMALL FORWARD

Top dog: Emoni Bates Bates dropped from No. 1 overall to No. 2 in the rankings refresh, but the hyper-talented wing remains an elite pro prospect. A former Michigan State commit, the five-star makes incredibly difficult shots look easy at times and is a true three-level scorer with length for days. Most assume he’ll choose the professional route, but Texas, Tennessee and others are in the mix. Program with the top commit: Syracuse Kamari Landis moved up 30 spots in the Rivals150 release and is now the top committed small forward in America. The Syracuse pledge made his decision in early April and will provide the Orange with a long, athletic wing that can shoot from distance as well as finish at the bucket. Landis is a willing defender and working to become a better ball-handler.

*****

POWER FORWARD

Top dog: Sadraque Nganga Nganga’s blend of versatility and skill earned him a bump in this refresh simply because we felt he compared favorably to those previously ranked in front of him. The five-star prospect is also incredibly quick for a prospect of his stature. Memphis, Arizona State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Saint Mary's, Illinois, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona and Auburn are programs to watch when it comes to his college future. Program with the top commit: UCF UCF landed commitments from twins Taylor and Tyler Hendricks back in March. Taylor is the higher-ranked of the two and brings a long, slender frame equipped to score at the rack and impact games on the boards. A standout at Calvary Christian High School, Hendricks is bouncier than most at his position and gets up and down the floor incredibly well. He’ll go as far as his developing jumper takes him.

*****

CENTER