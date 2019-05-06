Rivals Rankings Week: Final top 10 for 2019
It's the final #RivalsRankingsWeek for the 2019 class, and we kick off the week of coverage with a video revealing the final top 10. Our final ranking of the class features some pretty big changes.
On Tuesday, the full Rivals150 for 2019 will be released and they'll be followed by final rankings for point guards (Wednesday), shooting guards (Thursday), small forwards (Friday), power forwards (Saturday) and Centers (Sunday).
The final 2019 top 10
NOTE: (Profiles will reflect updates when final Rivals150 is released Tuesday)
1. James Wiseman (Memphis)
2. Isaiah Stewart (Washington)
3. Anthony Edwards (Georgia)
4. Cole Anthony (North Carolina)
5. Vernon Carey (Duke)
6. R.J. Hampton
7. Jaden McDaniels
8. Scottie Lewis (Florida)
9. Matthew Hurt (Duke)
10. Tyrese Maxey (Kentucky)