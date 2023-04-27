POINT GUARD

Jackson Shelstad (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

POINT GUARD POSITION RANKINGS Top dog: Isaiah Collier. The top point guard in the class also happens to be the No. 1 overall prospect. A USC signee, Collier is the most well-rounded guard in the class and is almost certain to make a major impact from the moment he steps on campus. He has a college-ready build and impacts games as a facilitator even when his shot isn’t falling. From a scoring perspective, he’s best when finishing at the rim and absorbing contact, but he’s become a much more reliable long-range shooter over the last year or so. Few guards in the country impact winning in as many ways as the battle-tested, high-IQ Collier. Notable: Jackson Shelstad. Shelstad has been climbing the rankings for nearly a year and achieved five-star status in the final refresh. The 6-foot-1 point guard grabbed the attention of NBA scouts at the recent Nike Hoops summit where he spent stretches looking like the most college-ready prospect on the floor. The Oregon signee can score from every spot on the court. And while he’s not the most versatile defender in the class due to his limited length, his ability to distribute and fill it up from all over more than compensates for that.

*****

SHOOTING GUARD

Ja'Kobe Walter (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

SHOOTING GUARD POSITION RANKINGS Top dog: Jared McCain. The Duke commit may have the highest basketball IQ of any player in the 2024 class and always seems to make the right choice with the ball in his hands. He rarely commits passive turnovers and is an efficient scorer that doesn’t force bad shots. McCain has taken great strides when it comes to creating his own shot over the last year and has the size to defend multiple positions. The 6-foot-2 McCain also brings a brand of leadership that the Blue Devil program has long valued to the table. Notable: Bronny James. The most talked-about prospect in the class, the improving James remains uncommitted and is thought to be a USC lean, though schools such as Ohio State and Oregon may also be players. He’s a lethal three-point shooter when left open and has come a long way when it comes to his handle. James has become one of the class’ most tenacious defenders and comes equipped with a high basketball IQ that has allowed him to take massive steps forward as a senior.

*****

SMALL FORWARD

Justin Edwards (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

SMALL FORWARD POSITION RANKINGS Top dog: Justin Edwards. When Edwards is at his best, a case can be made that he’s the top player in the class. His battle this year has been with consistency. The Kentucky signee scores at all three levels and has become a good positional ball handler. He is a true three-level scorer with the size and agility to defend almost anyone. Notable: Mackenzie Mgbako. The top-ranked uncommitted prospect in the class, Mgbako backed off his commitment to Duke in early April and has since been linked to Louisville, St. John’s and Kansas. It seems likely that he’ll land at one of those three schools, though other programs have signaled interest in recent days. Mgbako, who projects as a one-and-done prospect based on his physical tools and skill, will likely take a visit or two before announcing his choice.

*****

POWER FORWARD

Omaha Billew (Rivals.com)

POWER FORWARD POSITION RANKINGS Top dog: Omaha Biliew. Biliew is the highest-ranked signee in Iowa State history and rightfully has Cyclone fans excited about his arrival. He was one of the standouts of McDonald’s All-American practices and boasts a rare blend of brute physicality and the ability to shine in transition, where he attacks the basket with aggression and athleticism. He’ll take the next step as he becomes a better shooter and more motivated rim-protector. Notable: Coen Carr. Carr was one of the biggest risers in the rankings update and did so because he has evolved far beyond being a long, hyper-athletic upside bet. The Michigan State signee has honed his post maneuvers and has also taken positive steps as a shooter. The 6-foot-7 forward is still far from maxed out, however, and has the potential to be a truly elite defender based on his versatility.

*****

CENTER

Aaron Bradshaw (Rivals.com)