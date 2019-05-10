The final rankings week for the class of 2019 continues at Rivals.com. Today we move onto the positional rankings where we take a look at the top shooting guards in the senior class.

The final rankings week for the class of 2019 continues at Rivals.com. Today we move onto the positional rankings where we take a look at the top small forwards in the senior class.

Top gun: Kahlil Whitney. Headed to Kentucky, Whitney is an unfinished product but if he ever truly figures it out, he could end looking like a guy that should have been ranked in the top five. He’s an electric athlete, has the quickness, length and toughness to develop into an elite defender and if he keeps putting in work then his pullup jumper will be a weapon.

Coming on strong: Tristan Enaruna. He could even play some as a skilled four in college because of his size. Enaruna has made huge strides in the last year. He’s athletic, has skill and is just growing into his body. Whether it be Creighton, Kansas or Miami that lands him, they are getting a guy with massive upside.

Best fit: Jalen Wilson. John Beilein loves versatile and skilled swingmen because he can also use them as floor stretching four men and Wilson fits the bill. He’s pushing 6-foot-8, he’s got strength and the dude just knows how to play. It was no surprise that he saw himself as a fit with the Wolverines.

Could surprise: Spencer Jones. Late bloomer alert. A former high school teammate of five-star forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Jones took huge steps ahead as a senior. He’s got near 6-foot-7 size, long arms and he’s skilled. Jones does need some more strength and experience playing high level ball, but his upside is huge.

Thoughts on the group: It won’t end up this way because surely somebody will exceed expectations. That being said, there isn’t a surefire one-and-done prospect among this group. It’s going to be all about putting in skill work to reach potential on this group because they still have a lot to prove.