The final rankings week for the class of 2019 continues at Rivals.com. Today we move onto the positional rankings where we take a look at the top power forwards in the senior class.

Top gun: Jaden McDaniels. The slender forward from Federal Way (Wash.) High has the skill and ball handling ability to also play on the wing but in college he’s best suited to play as a stretch four man. McDaniels is sometimes a bit on the passive side but once he comes out of his shell his upside is immense. He’s still undecided between Kentucky, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA and Washington.

Coming on strong: Kai Jones. A product of the Bahamas, the Texas-bound four man isn’t yet a big producer, but when he does make things happen, he tends to do so in impressive fashion. He’s a swift and mobile athlete in transition, protects the rim and his offense is developing nicely.

Best fit: Isaiah Mobley. Headed to USC where his father Eric Mobley is on the coaching staff, Mobley is a perfect fit for what Andy Enfield wants out of his four man. He can handle the ball, he is a dangerous shooter and while he’s extremely crafty. Mobley has a lot of similarities to former Kansas star Dedric Lawson.

Could surprise: J’Wan Roberts. Kelvin Sampson and his staff at Houston have been doing a great job of identifying under-the-radar talent and then developing them to their maximum potential. With his all-around game and athletic upside, Roberts could leave Big 12 and SEC programs in the state of Texas wondering how they missed on him.

Thoughts on the group: This isn’t the most overwhelming group of power forwards that we’ve ever scouted, but there is some decent depth with 32 of the final Rivals150 players coming from this group. McDaniels is a potential one-and-done but for the most part this is a group that’s looking like they should spend more time in college and give fans a chance to get to know them.