The final rankings week for the class of 2019 continues at Rivals.com. Today we move onto the positional rankings where we take a look at the top centers in the senior class.

Top gun: James Wiseman. With the highest upside of a loaded group of five men at the top, the Memphis-bound center is our top ranked player overall. Wiseman has ideal size, long arms and an ideal body type for a developing big man. He’s developed touch as a pick and pop guy, has great hands and is a signature recruiting win for Penny Hardaway.

Coming on strong: Pavel Zakharov. Here goes Gonzaga with their international recruiting again. Technically the Russian big man has been in the States for a bit, but he’s right in the Zags wheelhouse. Zakharov impressed all winter with his skill, size and ability to play in an up and down or half court style game.

Best fit: Oscar Tshiebwe. This guy looks like he was personally designed by West Virginia coach Bob Huggins in a lab. Strong, tough, fast and with a non-stop motor, Tshiebwe is the kind of guy others hate to play against because he’s just relentless at all times. A great rebounder who really runs the floor, Tshiebwe will be among the preseason favorites for Big 12 freshman of the year.

Could surprise: Joshua Morgan. A knee injury cost him the end of his senior season but Long Beach State has landed a guy with huge upside. Morgan is a big-time athlete and late-blooming talent who just needs to add some strength and experience. The long term payoff here could be big.

Thoughts on the group: This is a pretty good group of prospects with some potential immediate difference makers at the top. Not only is Wiseman No. 1 overall, but Isaiah Stewart (No.2) and Vernon Carey Jr. (No. 5) are big-time prospects who are also making an immediate and notable impact during what will likely be their only year on campus. There are 24 centers in Rivals150 and the overall size and athleticism of the group is top notch.