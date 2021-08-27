Rivals Rankings Week: Big moves in new 2023 Rivals150

NEW TO THE TOP FIVE: Kwame Evans Jr.

Kwame Evans Jr.

THE LOWDOWN: The 6-foot-9 Evans has a knack for stuffing the stat sheet and did so with regularity this summer. He’s been likened to Tayshaun Prince, and the comparison seems apt. His length and offensive versatility are what pop off the page, but Evans is an incredibly versatile defender as well. He can already guard most positions on the floor and moves laterally as well as any prospect of his size. Evans hopped up from No. 15 to No. 4 in this update, as he spent the evaluation period posting the results to match his impressive tools. SCHOOLS IN THE MIX: Evans already has a long list of major scholarship offers, but it’s too early to tell which school may emerge from the pack or what other programs will get involved down the road. In-state Maryland seems like a decent bet to be in the thick of things. Georgetown has already offered and could be involved as well. The bluebloods have yet to make things official, but that day may be coming.

*****

NEW TO THE TOP 10: Justin Edwards

THE LOWDOWN: Edwards, who checks in at No. 8 in the new rankings, played up a division with Team Final’s 17U Peach Jam championship squad and didn’t look out of place whatsoever when squaring off with some of the top 2022 players in the country. The left-handed Edwards isn’t just 6-foot-6 with the ability to take his defender off the dribble, he also spent the offseason showing he can shoot the ball from range. The five-star wing seems to add something new to his game each time we encounter him, and he is becoming one of the more well-rounded prospects in the class. SCHOOLS IN THE MIX: Edwards plays for the Team Final grassroots organization for which Miami assistant DJ Irving once coached, and the Hurricanes have already offered. Georgetown has also offered, as have Auburn, Virginia, UConn, Pitt, Tennessee and others. It’s much too early to tell which way the wind on Edwards’ recruitment is blowing.

*****

SPLASH DEBUT: Kylan Boswell

THE LOWDOWN: Boswell was the driving force behind Team Why Not’s 16U EYBL title and went from unranked to the No. 9 player in the 2023 class in the process. The 6-foot-2 Boswell is capable of scoring from range as well as inside, but he shines as a ball handler and facilitator. His recent offers are starting to match his new lofty ranking, as new schools have recently rushed to enter the fray. SCHOOLS IN THE MIX: Washington, Arizona and Louisville offered Boswell this summer, while Kansas, UCLA, Illinois and Texas are also pursuing the California-based prospect. This will be a recruitment filled to the brim with heavy hitters and possible pro options before all is said and done.

*****

STOCK RISER: Stephon Castle

THE LOWDOWN: Castle managed to stand out from an elite pack of 2022 and 2023 prospects at the NBAPA Top-100 Camp in Orlando this summer, and he was responsible for one of the event’s true breakout performances. The 6-foot-6 wing isn’t all upside however, as he’s proven to have the ability to take defenders off the dribble in addition to creating for his teammates. Castle is capable of playing the one, two or three and is becoming a better defender as he continues to add muscle. SCHOOLS IN THE MIX: Castle has been on Auburn’s campus multiple times and the Tigers are very much in play. Georgia, Vandy and others are also schools to watch in the early going.

*****

NOWHERE TO GO BUT UP? Pryce Sandfort