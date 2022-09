Rivals.com's Woody Wommack and Rob Cassidy talk about the latest topics in college basketball and recruiting.

This week they talk about Memphis and Penny Hardaway's dealings with the NCAA ending, Jizzle James' interesting recruitment, Bronny James and his college prospects, and Kentucky hosting some big names for Midnight Madness.

*****

2023 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2024 Rankings: Top 125 | Team

2025 Rankings: Top 40

Transfer Portal: Latest news

*****