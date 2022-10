Woody Wommack and Rob Cassidy discuss the latest news in college basketball and recruiting.

Open -- Thoughts and observations on Victor Wembanyama's debut

5:45 -- Scoot Henderson holds his own

11:45 -- Five-star London Johnson to the G-League

13:00 -- Should professionals be included in the rankings?

15:00 -- Emoni Bates struggles, is the media to blame?

20:30 — Rob on the road, Dallas edition