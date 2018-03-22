The Sweet Sixteen kicks off on Thursday and along with those who were expected to make it, there have been some surprises. So the question is, which team will see the biggest benefit to their future recruiting efforts thanks to their March run? National basketball analysts Eric Bossi and Corey Evans , as usual, have Rival Views.

What a turnaround for Brad Brownell and Clemson. The head coach entered the 2017-18 season on a pretty hot seat and then he and his program absorbed a pretty strong kick to the midsection when five-star recruit Zion Williamson elected to leave his home state for Duke. In what could have easily turned into a negative situation, Brownell brought his team together and got them to achieve at a high level while making a run to the Sweet Sixteen. Looking ahead to recruiting, the run couldn't have come at a better time.

After the season Clemson has had, Brownell's job status is no longer in question and the Tigers stand to benefit from increased exposure and it's all happening when they are looking to recruit several high level recruits in South Carolina and regionally.



How better to put yourself into better position with five-star guard Josiah James than to make a deep March run? Rumors continue to swirl that another in state five-star prospect - small forward Christian Brown - could be looking to enroll in 2018 rather than with his natural 2019 class. Two of the other main competitors for Brown have been Georgia, which just landed a new coach, and an Auburn program that the Tigers just worked over in the round of 32. It doesn't make Brown a Clemson lock, but the timing sure is great.



If they have any hope of plucking top 30 forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (the son of former Tigers star Dale Davis) then this run would surely play a big part in it. Additionally, the state of South Carolina is home to five other Rivals150 prospects in the class of 2019 and there are a few more Rivals150 targets from nearby North Carolina.

Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Gonzaga and some of the other programs in the Sweet Sixteen are used to late March exposure and don't need a bump. But at Clemson, the added exposure of a Sweet Sixteen on top of Brownell handling his business at a time when he most needed to has put the Tigers in a very good spot to capitalize on their 2018 run.