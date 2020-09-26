Basketball Recruiting - Rival Views: Which school secured week's most important commitments?

Another week has come and gone and we’ve seen another round of commitments as the remaining talent pool in the class of 2021 continues to get more and more shallow. Which program had the week’s most important commitments? National analysts Eric Bossi and Dan McDonald have Rival Views.

What Oklahoma did in coming from behind to land four-star C.J. Noland was very impressive and he should be a winner there. But, new Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes locked up not one, but two, four-stars this week when he hauled in point guard Carter Whitt and combo guard Cameron Hildreth to secure his backcourt of the future.

A homegrown talent whose father went to Wake, Whitt was a guy Forbes and his staff had to make up serious ground for. Most of that ground was made up during the last two weeks of the flashy and skilled point guard’s recruitment.



Hildreth is from the UK and has some sizzle to his game off the bounce and looks to be a three-level scorer. In both cases, Wake was able to beat out good competition and when you add Whitt and Hildreth to Rivals150 guard Robert McCray, you have a tremendous backcourt group to rebuild the program around. Currently, that group ranks No. 16 in the 2021 team rankings.