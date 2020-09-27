Basketball Recruiting - Rival Views: Name most entertaining player in 2021 class

Look online and it is clear, fans love to watch mixtapes and highlight reels. As the years go by, high school players are getting more and more athletic and entertaining while seeing their popularity grow. So, who is the most entertaining player in the class of 2021? National analysts Eric Bossi and Dan McDonald take Rival views.

All that matters to Tom Izzo and his staff at Michigan State is that they got themselves a dynamic playmaker and scorer in explosive southpaw Jaden Akins. A homegrown talent, he can flat out fill it up and plays with an edge to his game that is all about the toughness expected in the Spartans program.

Tell you what, Akins also rates way up there on the entertainment scale. He plays above the rim, he fear no defender when attacking the paint and he’s got some serious shake and bake to his game. Mix in that he likes to woof at opponents and knows how to play to the crowd, you have maybe the most entertaining one-on-one player in the 2021 class.