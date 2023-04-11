This week in Rivals Views, we hit analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan with one question pertaining to the 2023 class and one about the crop of 2024 prospects who are headed toward their final year in high school. The duo looks ahead to next year by making way-too-early Freshman of the Year predictions and also discusses possible must-gets in the class of 2024.

1. WHICH 2023 SIGNEE IS YOUR EARLY PICK FOR FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR NEXT SEASON?

Cassidy: Since I oversee the rankings, the current Rivals150 might spoil my pick a bit, but I’ll go with No. 1 overall Isaiah Collier based on his skillset and his fit. Collier won’t have to deal with the logjam that some other highly-touted players encounter because he didn’t choose a blueblood with five-star players scattered throughout the roster. He’s going to have the ball in his hands at USC and be asked to make plays immediately. Collier will almost undoubtedly be the featured player in his new home and will have every chance to put up gaudy points and assists total. Collier, in a lot of ways, is the safe pick for the No.1 overall spot and the safe pick when it comes to this question as well. Jordan: Man, I’d like to be different … badly. But I’ve been a fan of Isaiah Collier for the better part of three years now. His ability to dominate the game in a multifaceted way makes this an easy call for me. The country was introduced to Collier at the McDonald’s All-American game where he was the best player on the court, final free throws notwithstanding. Collier is a bulldog of a point guard with brute strength and athleticism to maneuver into the lane at-will. His quickness and speed are a devastating combination in transition and in the halfcourt, and his vision as a playmaker is next level. Collier will thrive in Andy Enfield’s offense and pick up 94 feet on the defensive end as well. His ability to fill up a stat sheet will make him more likely to take home hardware in year one at the college level.

*****

2. WHICH PROSPECT DO YOU SEE AS A MUST-GET FOR A CERTAIN PROGRAM IN 2024?

Asa Newell (Rivals.com)