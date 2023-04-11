Rival Views: Freshmen of the Year predictions, must-get recruits in 2024
This week in Rivals Views, we hit analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan with one question pertaining to the 2023 class and one about the crop of 2024 prospects who are headed toward their final year in high school.
The duo looks ahead to next year by making way-too-early Freshman of the Year predictions and also discusses possible must-gets in the class of 2024.
*****
*****
1. WHICH 2023 SIGNEE IS YOUR EARLY PICK FOR FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR NEXT SEASON?
Cassidy: Since I oversee the rankings, the current Rivals150 might spoil my pick a bit, but I’ll go with No. 1 overall Isaiah Collier based on his skillset and his fit. Collier won’t have to deal with the logjam that some other highly-touted players encounter because he didn’t choose a blueblood with five-star players scattered throughout the roster.
He’s going to have the ball in his hands at USC and be asked to make plays immediately. Collier will almost undoubtedly be the featured player in his new home and will have every chance to put up gaudy points and assists total. Collier, in a lot of ways, is the safe pick for the No.1 overall spot and the safe pick when it comes to this question as well.
Jordan: Man, I’d like to be different … badly. But I’ve been a fan of Isaiah Collier for the better part of three years now. His ability to dominate the game in a multifaceted way makes this an easy call for me. The country was introduced to Collier at the McDonald’s All-American game where he was the best player on the court, final free throws notwithstanding.
Collier is a bulldog of a point guard with brute strength and athleticism to maneuver into the lane at-will. His quickness and speed are a devastating combination in transition and in the halfcourt, and his vision as a playmaker is next level. Collier will thrive in Andy Enfield’s offense and pick up 94 feet on the defensive end as well. His ability to fill up a stat sheet will make him more likely to take home hardware in year one at the college level.
*****
2. WHICH PROSPECT DO YOU SEE AS A MUST-GET FOR A CERTAIN PROGRAM IN 2024?
Cassidy: I think we’re starting to get into must-get territory for Georgia and Asa Newell. The Bulldogs outperformed expectations last year and have dumped a ton of resources into recruiting Newell, making him their top target and giving themselves a chance to actually land him. The work Mike White and his staff did at UGA in just one season was impressive, but Newell is the kind of player they need to land in order to take the next step.
The good news is that there are things working in Georgia’s favor. Newell was born in Athens and has family in the area. More importantly, however, is the fact that assistant coach Erik Pastrana was the first to offer Newell years ago while Pastrana was at Oklahoma State, and the two have a long-standing solid bond. Indiana seems like the biggest threat to UGA here, and I’d expect this to become a head-to-head battle of sorts down the stretch. Georgia doesn’t often find itself in the hunt for major five-star prospects, so it feels like it needs to capitalize here.
Jordan: Recently, Texas coach Rodney Terry said that while he respected former Longhorns coach Chris Beard – “don’t get it twisted” – he recruited three starters on the roster this past season. He’ll need to work that magic again with Tre Johnson, a 6-foot-6 scoring guard who’s right in Terry’s backyard at Lake Highlands in Dallas.
Johnson checks in at No. 1 overall in the Rivals150 and, while landing him in Austin would be a win on multiple levels, the greatest score would be from a perception standpoint coming off an Elite Eight run this season. No one knows this more than Terry, who’s all in for Johnson and visited with him as recently as last week. Labeling the No. 1 player as a “must-have” seems unfair, but, from the fanbase to the administration, a win here could cement Terry’s standing at the reins for years to come.