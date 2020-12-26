Basketball Recruiting - Rival Views: Cade Cunningham or Jalen Suggs?

Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham entered the season as the clear No. 1 pick in next year's NBA Draft, but Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs seems to be focused on crashing that party. The two freshmen are clearly college basketball’s best NBA prospects and buzz is starting to build around which player will be a better pro. Today, Rivals national basketball analysts Rob Cassidy and Dan McDonald debate which fantastic freshman should go No. 1 overall on draft day.

Cassidy’s view: Cunningham

Cade Cunningham (USA TODAY)

Suggs is probably the better player as things stand but Cunningham has a higher upside and should still be the top pick in next year’s NBA Draft. Cunningham’s well-rounded skillset is a bit more rare, and he’ll be more developed and tested by the time he wraps up a season in the Big 12. Cunningham’s length and position make him more versatile than Suggs, even if the Gonzaga star is a better scorer in the long term, which I’m not conceding will be the case. Both players have been fantastic and will remain effective in the NBA, but somebody has to go No. 1, and it should be Cunningham.

*****

McDonald’s View: Suggs

Jalen Suggs (1) (USA TODAY)