BOSSI'S VIEW: Marcquise Reed of Clemson vs. Malik Newman of Kansas

Marcquise Reed AP Images

Malik Newman AP Images

There is no shortage of potentially exciting matchups in the Sweet 16, but the matchup between Clemson's Marcquise Reed and Kansas' Malik Newman has really caught my eye. It's especially intriguing because it's a tale of two shooting guards who are currently moving in different directions, as Reed has slumped lately while Newman has at times single-handedly carried the Jayhawks. A second team All-ACC selection, Reed has been terrific for Clemson all year long, giving the Tigers a tough and consistent scoring threat. Lately, though, Reed has been mired in a shooting slump from deep. During ACC and NCAA Tournament play he's made just 3-of-22 attempts from beyond the three-point line. Against a Kansas team that can be pretty explosive on the offensive end, Clemson may need all of the scoring it can generate, so a return to form from deep for Reed would be huge. On the other side, Newman has caught fire after a slow start to the season. Like Reed - who began his career at Robert Morris - Kansas is Newman's second stop. The former five-star prospect began his career at Mississippi State. Gone lately is the inconsistency with his shooting and defense that plagued Newman earlier in the season. During Big 12 and NCAA Tournament play, Newman has averaged 22 points per game while making a sizzling 59 percent (19-of-32) of his three-point attempts. One way or another, something is going to have to give between these two, and the result of that matchup could end up determining whether it's Clemson or Kansas that moves on to the Elite Eight.

EVANS' VIEW: Villanova's Jalen Brunson vs. West Virginia's Jevon Carter

Jalen Brunson AP Images

Jevon Carter AP Images