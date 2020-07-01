Basketball Recruiting - Rising senior Ian Schieffelin gets first high major offer

One of the biggest winners of the day at The Opening event hosted by On The Radar Hoops this past weekend in Atlanta was three-star big man Ian Schieffelin. After a terrific junior year with Grayson holding down the frontcourt for one of the most talented backcourts in the country with Deivon Smith and Caleb Murphy, Schieffelin started to see mid-major offers come in along with some high-major interest.

On Saturday night, that changed. Clemson became the first high-major school to offer the 6-foot-8 power forward who is playing for Team Curry this travel season. Virginia Tech has been showing strong interest lately as well. Along with Clemson, Schieffelin’s offer list includes Appalachian State, Charlotte, Georgia State, James Madison, Richmond and Winthrop.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Schieffelin discussed the interest from two high major programs.

Clemson: “They’ve been talking to me a lot lately. Coach [Antonio] Reynolds-Dean called to offer me after the games on Saturday. He said he liked my effort, my ability to hit jump shots, and how I rebound. I know it’s a really nice area and they have competed pretty well in the ACC lately.” Virginia Tech: “They have reached out pretty frequently. They said they like my effort too and they tell me to keep working. I know it was their first year there last year, but I remember watching Mike Young’s team with Fletcher Magee at Wofford.”

RIVALS' REACTION