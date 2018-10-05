"Rhode Island is different, I said to myself why wait to commit when everything I ever wanted is in Rhode Island," Hammond told Rivals.com. "It’s really a family environment that as soon as I step foot on campus I felt that energy, I felt like I was home, I was comfortable, love it here."

While on an official visit to Rhode Island the 6-foot-5 wing from New Orleans (La.) Sophie B. Wright went ahead and committed to the Rams.

It didn't take long for three-star wing Gregory Hammond to decide that he had found his home away from home.

A long wing with great size and a terrific frame to build on, Hammond ranks No. 41 nationally among small forwards in the class of 2019.

He loves to slash to the rim in transition, uses his body to finish in the paint, draws trips to the free throw line and is a good enough jump shooter that defenders can't afford to play off of him. In fact, he shoots well and handles well enough to play at the two and he even sees himself playing some point guard before his career finishes.

"As a freshman I think I can come in and bring a winning mindset that will be contagious to the team, my work ethic is unbelievable," said Hammond. "I'm for sure going to bring buckets with me but also being a guy that can guard multiple positions, and my versatility.

"As I get more versatile and experienced I think I'm become a great combo guard that can really play point guard at anytime."

Hammond is the third member of the Rams class joining forward Marial Mading and wing Mekhi Long. He's looking forward to playing for David Cox and singled out assistant coach Ty Boswell for building a great relationship.



"I'm excited to be a part of Coach Cox new era, coach Boswell built a great relationship with me and my family and they made Rhode Island feel like home also."