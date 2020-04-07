Rhode Island transfer Tyrese Martin finds his new home
Placing his name into the Transfer Portal last month, Rhode Island small forward Tyrese Martin has decided on where he will complete his college career. The sophomore, who will sit out next season before having two full years to play beginning with the 2021-2022 season, committed to UConn on Tuesday. He chose the Huskies over Georgia, Ole Miss, Oregon and Seton Hall.
WHO IS HE?
A standout at Massanutten Military Academy and a member of the 2018 graduating class, Martin immediately impacted the Rhode Island program once he enrolled. He saw starts in 19 games as a freshman before starting all 30 of the games that he appeared in as a sophomore, competing for a team that was on the NCAA Tournament bubble throughout the course of the year.
Standing at 6-foot-6, Martin is someone that can play an array of positions on both sides of the floor. The Allentown, Pennsylvania native is not going to be relied upon primarily for his perimeter shooting in which he has never shot above 32-percent for a season, but it is his ability to finish on the break, rebound and defend that his value is felt the greatest.
Last season, he averaged 12.8 points and seven rebounds per game.
WHAT HIS ROLE WILL BE
The best UConn teams this century have had someone in Martin’s mold: a versatile small forward that is tough-nosed, can defend different positions and is an above average athlete. His minutes should come in the quality form once he hits the floor again in the fall of 2021.
By then, Tyler Polley and Isaiah Whaley will have graduated, with just Akok Akok and Andre Jackson, who can affect the game in a similar manner, remaining on the roster. Each boast unique attributes that would allow for two of three to share playing time throughout the course of the season.
The Huskies continue to add to its cupboard with Martin being the second transfer to pick UConn since Dan Hurley overtook the program two years ago, the first being RJ Cole. They will make the move into the Big East this upcoming season and from now on, should be a consistent contender for an NCAA Tournament berth with Martin being just the latest that should push the Huskies higher up within their new league’s pecking order.