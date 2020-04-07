Placing his name into the Transfer Portal last month, Rhode Island small forward Tyrese Martin has decided on where he will complete his college career. The sophomore, who will sit out next season before having two full years to play beginning with the 2021-2022 season, committed to UConn on Tuesday. He chose the Huskies over Georgia, Ole Miss, Oregon and Seton Hall.

WHO IS HE?

A standout at Massanutten Military Academy and a member of the 2018 graduating class, Martin immediately impacted the Rhode Island program once he enrolled. He saw starts in 19 games as a freshman before starting all 30 of the games that he appeared in as a sophomore, competing for a team that was on the NCAA Tournament bubble throughout the course of the year. Standing at 6-foot-6, Martin is someone that can play an array of positions on both sides of the floor. The Allentown, Pennsylvania native is not going to be relied upon primarily for his perimeter shooting in which he has never shot above 32-percent for a season, but it is his ability to finish on the break, rebound and defend that his value is felt the greatest. Last season, he averaged 12.8 points and seven rebounds per game.

WHAT HIS ROLE WILL BE