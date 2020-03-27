“With everything going on right now and after talking with the people closest to me, it just made sense,” Ousmane told Rivals.com. “They needed a post scorer and rebounder which is exactly what I am. It offers the location, conference and the coaching staff; it all just seemed right.”

While the coronavirus has shut down on and off campus recruiting, Rhode Island made a major addition late in the 2020 recruiting class. Abou Ousmane , one of the top remaining centers nationally, gave his verbal commitment on Friday.

Formerly committed to the prior staff at Cleveland State before taking a prep year this winter at Scotland Institue, the New York native is a complete throwback in the post. He is a volume rebounder that possesses great hands and touch around the basket. He can score over either shoulder out of the low-post and is a quality shot changer on the defensive end.

Ousmane is a three-star center that chose Rhode Island over a group of others including North Texas, Ohio, Old Dominion, Southern Illinois, St. Louis, Toledo and UMass. He should have the chance to leave an immediate mark at the A10 program thanks to his already fairly polished skillset from 10-feet and in.

He becomes the third member of the Rams’ 2020 class. In the fall, he will join fellow three-star recruits Ish Leggett and Elijah Wood. Ousmane is the likely replacement for Cyril Langevine who will graduate this spring.