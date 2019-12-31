News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-31 06:31:11 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Reese Dixon-Waters is a top west coast target

Reese Dixon-Waters
Reese Dixon-Waters
Corey Evans • Basketball Recruiting
Basketball Analyst
@coreyevans_10

LA VERNE, Calif. – A talented and proficient scoring wing with a world of upside, Reese Dixon-Waters has slid into a west coast priority recruitment. Making the move to St. Bernard’s for his junior...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}