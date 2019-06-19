Charlottesville, VA - Some of the top players from around the country were on hand to compete at the NBPA Top 100 camp this weekend. Rivals.com caught up with a handful of players and asked a few different questions surrounding their entire recruiting experience. Five-star point guard R.J. Hampton surprised a lot of people and chose to go play over in the Australian professional league for the New Zealand Breakers over playing for Kansas, Texas Tech and Memphis. We asked recruits what they thought of Hampton's decision and if they would ever consider overseas an option instead of playing in college.

"It’s great. If you can get the bag get it as quick as you can, you have to do it. I don't really see it being an option for me though." - B.J. Boston



"It’s cool for him and a great opportunity. It’s nothing I would really consider. I want to play college basketball." - Moussa Diabate



"I like his decision. I like that he’s different. It was the best decision for him and I support it. Me and my parents talked about it but I’m not really looking at it much right now. I’m more focused on my game and the colleges that are interested in me." - Patrick Baldwin Jr.



"He’s just being a trailblazer and showing other players that college isn’t our only option to get to the league. I’m not sure if it’s something I would want to do but I’ll definitely look into it." - Jaemyn Brakefield



"I think it’s a good move for him. Obviously I’m a little biased because I’m from Australia. You hear about guys recently like Terrance Ferguson who played over there and he was a starter on OKC this year. RJ is already a really good player so going against older stronger guys in that league should prepare for the NBA hopefully in a year." - Jayden Stone



"RJ Just different. He can do it. I know he shocked a lot of people in choosing that way for him but he’s a baller and I know he’ll succeed wherever he is." - Day'Ron Sharpe



"It’s great. Me and him spoke about it already and I just told him, ‘go ahead and do you.’ If he wants to do that for him then I applaud that because I know it’s not the normal thing to do and he’s making a statement going over there. There’s more than one path to the NBA and it’s going to be a consideration for others coming up too." - Kyree Walker



"It’s good for him. He’s a great player and is going to succeed wherever he goes so it’s just whatever he and his family think is the best situation for him to get the league." - R.J. Davis



"I’ve debated it in my head because yeah, it’s money in your pocket but personally I’d rather go to college. It’s 50/50 toss up because you’re playing pro ball with against older players but you’re giving up the opportunity to be coached by some of the best coaches in basketball." - Zach Loveday



"I think it was a surprising move. He fooled everybody. I thought he was for sure going to college. But I think he’s going to be good over there. We’ll see him back here in the NBA draft next year for sure." - Jamal Mashburn Jr.



"I think that’s a really good decision. He felt like that was the best place for him and he could have played at a really good school but playing overseas is going to prepare him for the league too. It’s definitely something I would consider. You have to look at all your options." - Efton Reid

