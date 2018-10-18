Four-star Lynn Kidd, the No. 32 prospect in the 2021 class, has already kicked off his recruitment as he now holds eight scholarship offers. Lynn told Rivals.com that Auburn and Iowa State are his most recent offers, which makes it eight in all for the Florida native. While no visits are scheduled at the moment, he did recap his last two trips to Florida and USF.



IN HIS OWN WORDS

Florida: “It is just a great school. They have a lot of good players going there. I think they are going to be really good in the future, especially with who they just got, and it would be a good school to look at. The campus is really nice.” USF: “It is a really nice area down there. It is in Tampa and it is beautiful on campus. They have just said that it is a good program and have a lot of new players coming there and that they are just trying to build it up.”

RIVALS' REACTION