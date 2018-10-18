Recruitment under way for class of 2021 four-star Lynn Kidd
Four-star Lynn Kidd, the No. 32 prospect in the 2021 class, has already kicked off his recruitment as he now holds eight scholarship offers.
Lynn told Rivals.com that Auburn and Iowa State are his most recent offers, which makes it eight in all for the Florida native. While no visits are scheduled at the moment, he did recap his last two trips to Florida and USF.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Florida: “It is just a great school. They have a lot of good players going there. I think they are going to be really good in the future, especially with who they just got, and it would be a good school to look at. The campus is really nice.”
USF: “It is a really nice area down there. It is in Tampa and it is beautiful on campus. They have just said that it is a good program and have a lot of new players coming there and that they are just trying to build it up.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Kidd is a skilled, talented and well-built frontline prospect that can produce in a major fashion from 15-feet and in. Whether it is scoring in the paint or converting out of the high-post, Kidd’s impact on the offensive end is potent and defending his basket and rebounding remain a strong suit of his, too.
Look for his list of eight scholarship offers to grow immensely in the coming months. Florida has done a phenomenal job of getting some of the best from the state to stay home for college, but Kidd’s talent and national appeal could make his recruitment one of the more heated ones in the south in the 2021 class.