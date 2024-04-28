MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The 2024 Nike EYBL season tipped off in Tennessee over the weekend and the action in the Volunteer State is ongoing. Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy was there for the full day of action on Saturday and shares the most intriguing tidbits of news from the day that was.

Sunday, May 12 is Mother's Day in the United States. For four-star forward Jamier Jones, it’s also decision day, as the Florida-based standout will announce his college choice on that date as a way to honor his mother. Jones has narrowed his options to include LSU, South Carolina, Providence, Houston and Kansas, but has only visited the Tigers and Gamecocks thus far. Jones intends to visit Providence on May 9, but has not scheduled trips to Kansas or Houston.

“I’m committing on May 12 no matter what, so if I don't take the rest of those visits before May 12, then, you know…,” Jones said on Saturday, conceding that the Jayhawks and Cougars may be on the outside looking in on the picture of his recruitment.

The scheduled trip to Providence seems likely to be Jones’ final official visit, seeing as though it will conclude just days before his Mother’s Day announcement.All eyes will be on the Friars as decision day approaches.

“I like Providence. It’s one of those schools I’m really thinking about committing to,” Jones said “I like all the coaches. They came from George Mason and they turned that program around. They want big-time players at Providence. I Facetime with coach [Kim] English almost every day.”

Despite his official top six, LSU, South Carolina and Providence seem like the only real options for the 6-foot-6 Jones unless an 11th-hour visit to either Kansas or Houston gets scheduled in the coming weeks.