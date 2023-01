In today’s Recruiting Roundup, Rivals national recruiting analyst Travis Graf enters FutureCast predictions for two of the top players in the 2024 class. ***** 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2024 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team 2025 Rankings: Top 40 Transfer Portal: Latest news *****



FUTURECAST: Yves Missi to Baylor

Yves Missi, a 2024 big man, will make his college commitment on Wednesday, and I’ve entered a FutureCast for the Baylor Bears here. Texas and Stanford have put their best efforts in this recruitment, but I feel good about Baylor. As of now, Missi is in the class of 2024. There’s been some speculation about him reclassing into the 2023 class, and I think that’s a serious possibility that could be explored over time.

FUTURECAST: Ahmad Nowell to Tennessee