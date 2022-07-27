Recruiting Roundup: Xavier Booker, Curtis Williams

In this week’s Recruiting Roundup, we take a look at a couple of the top recruiting situations in the 2023 class. Five-star Xavier Booker has cut his list to 10 schools, but only a couple truly stand out. Meanwhile, four-star Curtis Williams is eyeing two visits with a decision quickly approaching.

Shortly after his updated list dropped, sources close to Booker spoke with Rivals and told us that it’s basically a two-horse race at this point between Gonzaga and Michigan State, with the Spartans in the lead heading down the final stretch. I’ve entered a FutureCast for Michigan State for the five-star forward.

Rivals spoke with four-star forward Curtis Williams on Tuesday, and he informed us of two visits in the horizon: Providence from Sept. 8-11, and Louisville from Sept. 15-18. He broke down both schools.

Providence: “I can go there and have an immediate impact. He (Ed Cooley) said he’s going to put me in and throw me into the fire, and if I mess up he wants me to build from that. If I mess up he’s not going to just sit me on the bench. He wants to develop me into something special and get me to the next level.”

Louisville: “It’s pretty much the same thing (with the development). The coaching staff over there is great and the facilities are great, and my relationship with coach Kenny (Payne) and (assistant) coach Nolan (Smith) has been real good.”

In regards to a decision, Williams was aiming for his mother’s birthday, which is Sept. 19, but said that it doesn’t look like that will happen. He’s now eyeing a decision in early October.