In today’s Recruiting Roundup, Rivals national analyst Travis Graf dishes up the latest news surrounding a couple of the biggest names left on the board in the 2023 recruiting class, Dennis Evans and Kris Parker .

Sources close to the 7-foot-1 prospect tell Rivals that he’s been granted his release since then. Those same sources tell Rivals that Missouri , Louisville and TCU are in heavy pursuit of the talented big man and that the Horned Frogs are making the hardest push thus far.

Last Friday, 2023 five-star big man Dennis Evans announced that he was requesting out of his National Letter of Intent with Minnesota .

Kris Parker, a four-star guard in the 2023 class, will be making his college decision known this Friday afternoon. He spoke with Rivals about the suitors as his commitment approaches.

Villanova: “It’s a great school with winning tradition. The atmosphere and culture is unmatched.”

Missouri: “Coach (Dennis) Gates and (associated head coach) C.Y. (Charlton Young) are doing a great job over there, and Gates is a great candidate for best first-year coach.”

Alabama: “Nate Oats has really changed the perspective of Alabama being a football school. They’re now in the conversation of the best teams in college basketball.”

UCF: “Johnny Dawkins has a great background and a world full of knowledge. He really seems to have a winning mentality.”