Five-star guard AJ Johnson is the third-highest ranked uncommitted prospect left in the 2023 class. Things have been quiet in recent weeks after he had to cancel his official visit to Louisville due to an illness in the family, but here’s where I believe things stand at this time. As of today, Texas can be seen as the leader among the college options. Chris Beard has done a great job of recruiting him and has put the Longhorns in a good spot, but work still needs to be done as Johnson and the people around him would like to see Texas play with more pace this season.

It will be very interesting to see if Johnson reschedules his Louisville visit or adds any other official visits to programs that may have been in the background up until this point. Another significant route for Johnson would be to pursue pro options, and I believe those will be in play until the very end — G-League Ignite and overseas options specifically.