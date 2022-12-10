Recruiting Roundup: Latest on a pair of top 2025 prospects
In this week’s Recruiting Roundup, Travis Graf takes a look at two of the top prospects in the 2025 class. Jayden Quaintance talks about programs in the mix and Darius Adams gives an overview of his recruitment.
Jayden Quaintance gives a recruiting update
Pittsburgh: “I took an unofficial to Pitt. I really liked it, it was cool. I got to meet the coaches and the players, it was nice. I got to see the practice and film breakdown, so that was cool. I got to see what college facilities looked like because I had never been around that except for at Kent State.”
Michigan State: “I took an unofficial there as well. It was really nice. They showed this really cool video of the former players that had went there and the coaches as well. I got to see a team practice and I got to see the whole area, it was really nice.”
Kent State: “My parents both went there and I have an offer from there. My parents aren’t really biased towards Kent State, which is surprising, but they haven’t really lead me there. They think I should go for whatever the best option is. I’m really close with the coaching staff, and so is my dad, and we go up there sometimes. It’s really cool knowing them because I’ve been going up there since I was like a baby, I was born on the campus pretty much.”
Other programs in the mix: “I have offers from Baylor, Oregon, Cincinnati, Arizona State, and others as well. I think I’m going to visit Cincinnati, my dad was talking to some of their coaches and I’m in Ohio right now.”
Overview of Darius Adams’ recruitment
Class of 2025 four-star guard Darius Adams finds himself slotted inside the top-25 of the initial rankings for the sophomore recruiting class. He’s being sought after by numerous schools and will continue to add to that list this winter.
Adams tells Rivals that he’s being recruited the hardest by the programs who have offered him a scholarship thus far — Rutgers, Syracuse, Seton Hall and St. John’s. The four-star guard also says that he’s taken an unofficial visit to Virginia about a month ago, and he’s been to North Carolina as well, as his sister plays basketball there. Adams has also been receiving interest from Maryland as of late.