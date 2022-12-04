In this week’s edition of the Recruiting Roundup, we take a look at three recruitments within the 2024 class, giving the latest on John Bol, Kuol Atak and ZZ Clark.



John Bol leading a Power Five recruitment

Bol is one of the more interesting prospects in the junior class. He’s very mobile for his size at 7-foot-1, and has an enormous wingspan to go with his height, reportedly around 7-foot-9. He’s started off the high school season strong, excelling in finishing near the rim on offense and protecting the rim on defense. Recruitment wise, Texas Tech, Missouri, Michigan and Texas have been in the mix for Bol consistently for awhile. Sources tell Rivals that Auburn, Florida and Nebraska have been coming on strong as of late as well. The four-star prospect doesn’t plan on taking any visits until after the season.

Kuol Atak stock and recruitment are picking up

There might not be a better shooting forward in the 2024 recruiting class than Atak. His length and shooting ability will land him a fourth star when we update our 2024 class next. There’s just simply not many players with his size that shoot it as comfortably and as reliably as he does from the mid-range and outside. When speaking to Rivals earlier in the week, Atak said that high majors are starting to show strong interest, specifically naming SMU, Texas and Oklahoma. There’s no visits planned at this time according to Kuol, but it’ll be interesting to see where he travels to for his junior year visits while his recruitment undoubtedly picks up.

ZZ Clark eyeing three visits