In this week’s Recruiting Roundup, Rivals.com’s Travis Graf goes over some of the latest tidbits from sophomore and junior prospects, including upcoming visit plans, new schools recruiting them and coaches coming to watch them.

Jasper Johnson, a four-star guard in the 2025 class, has had a very good sophomore season and coaches are taking notice. Sources tell Rivals that the 6-foot-3 guard is going to be visiting Alabama unofficially on Saturday and either West Virginia or Memphis the following weekend. He visited Louisville unofficially last Saturday and Cardinals assistant coach Nolan Smith was on hand for Johnson’s game on Saturday. Auburn is also planning on sending an assistant or two to watch him.

Sources tell Rivals that there’s a good chance that Travis Perry will visit Kentucky on Saturday for the Wildcats' matchup with Auburn. He’s taken previous unofficial visits to Lexington.

Sources also say that Perry would like to take an official visit to Virginia after the high school season is over, and the Cavaliers are in good position to get his first postseason visit. Perry has taken additional unofficials to Purdue, Indiana, Missouri and Cincinnati. He’s taken official visits to Michigan, Ole Miss and Purdue.