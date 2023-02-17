The name of the game in today’s basketball is being able to knock down shots. Shooting is at a premium and a lot of college programs don’t have enough of it.

Knocking down outside shots is exactly what 2024 three-star guard Jackson Washington brings to the table. The junior from Ohio is hitting 45% from the outside while taking a high volume of shots this season, and people around him believe there could be high-major programs showing interest this spring.

Below, Jackson talks about his early recruitment and what he’s looking for in a school.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Miami (Ohio): “I do like that it’s 40 minutes down the road. I love the style of it and I love how it’s laid out (and) I also love the greenery of it. It’s just all laid out super well. I like the gym, and I like the atmosphere of the campus really well.”

Belmont: “It’s just a beautiful campus. I mean, it’s Nashville, which I would say is my favorite city I’ve been to so far. What’s there not to love about Nashville?”

Akron: “I like the coaching staff a lot. They contact me a lot and ... some of the coaches come and see me, and I’ve gotten the chance to talk to them over the phone. They were also my first offer.”

What he’s looking for in a school: “I’d say the most important thing for me when looking at a school, especially seeing what my brother went through, is finding somewhere that you know is going to be the right fit for you. Ask all of the questions you need to ask, and don’t make any assumptions about anything. Also, get to know the coaches really well, where their head’s at, players that are coming in, and all of that.”

Dream schools growing up: “One would be Duke, just because my family has always loved Duke. Being from Texas, another would be the University of Texas. I don’t know why, but I’ve always loved Oregon, too.”