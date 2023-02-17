Recruiting Roundup: Jackson Washington, Billy Richmond
In this week’s Recruiting Roundup, Rivals.com recruiting analyst Travis Graf introduces Jackson Washington, a sharpshooting 2024 guard out of Ohio. Graf also enters a FutureCast for upcoming 2024 four-star wing Billy Richmond.
Introducing Jackson Washington
The name of the game in today’s basketball is being able to knock down shots. Shooting is at a premium and a lot of college programs don’t have enough of it.
Knocking down outside shots is exactly what 2024 three-star guard Jackson Washington brings to the table. The junior from Ohio is hitting 45% from the outside while taking a high volume of shots this season, and people around him believe there could be high-major programs showing interest this spring.
Below, Jackson talks about his early recruitment and what he’s looking for in a school.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Miami (Ohio): “I do like that it’s 40 minutes down the road. I love the style of it and I love how it’s laid out (and) I also love the greenery of it. It’s just all laid out super well. I like the gym, and I like the atmosphere of the campus really well.”
Belmont: “It’s just a beautiful campus. I mean, it’s Nashville, which I would say is my favorite city I’ve been to so far. What’s there not to love about Nashville?”
Akron: “I like the coaching staff a lot. They contact me a lot and ... some of the coaches come and see me, and I’ve gotten the chance to talk to them over the phone. They were also my first offer.”
What he’s looking for in a school: “I’d say the most important thing for me when looking at a school, especially seeing what my brother went through, is finding somewhere that you know is going to be the right fit for you. Ask all of the questions you need to ask, and don’t make any assumptions about anything. Also, get to know the coaches really well, where their head’s at, players that are coming in, and all of that.”
Dream schools growing up: “One would be Duke, just because my family has always loved Duke. Being from Texas, another would be the University of Texas. I don’t know why, but I’ve always loved Oregon, too.”
FUTURECAST: Billy Richmond to Kentucky
After striking out in the Ian Jackson recruitment John Calipari is still empty-handed in the 2024 class. The Kentucky staff has been selective in who they offer in this class, and right now I think that they’re in the driver's seat for Billy Richmond, who will debut as a four-star prospect in the upcoming rankings.
Adding Richmond to the class could really help get the ball rolling with the rising seniors, and I think there’s a solid possibility that he could announce a commitment in the spring or early summer months. There’s a connection with Camden (N.J.) High School, where Kentucky signees DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw are currently teammates with Richmond, and Richmond’s father also played for Calipari at Memphis.